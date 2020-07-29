Black Beauty movie adaption coming to Disney+ later this year

A movie adaption of Anna Sewell's Black Beauty will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Based on the classic 19th century novel, Black Beauty will feature Oscar® winner Kate Winslet (The Reader) as the voice of Black Beauty.

A teaser reads: "Black Beauty is a wild mustang born free in the American west. When she is captured and taken away from family, her story intertwines with that of 17-year old Jo Green, similarly grieving over the loss of her parents. The two slowly develop a bond that is built on love, respect and mutual healing."

Alongside Winslet, the cast of Black Beauty will star Mackenzie Foy (Interstellar) as Jo Green; Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) as John Manly; and Claire Forlani (Meet Joe Black) as Mrs. Winthorp.

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence) who also wrote the screenplay.

Picture: Disney