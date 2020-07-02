A new Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+ in August

Disney has announced that a brand new original Phineas and Ferb movie is coming to Disney+.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe will stream exclusively on Disney+ from Friday 28th August.

Advertisements

An accompanying soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, will be available the same day.

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn; Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn; Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda; Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus; Alyson Stoner as Isabella; Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet; Bobby Gaylor as Buford; Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz; Tyler Mann as Carl; and Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher.

The movie also will also see Ali Wong (“American Housewife”) as Super Super Big Doctor; Wayne Brady (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) as Stapler Fist; Diedrich Bader ("American Housewife") as Borthos; and Thomas Middleditch ("Silicon Valley") as Garnoz.

Production will bed by creators/executive producers of Phineas and Ferb, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh with director Bob Bowen ("Family Guy"), composer Danny Jacob ("Phineas and Ferb") and songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick ("Something Rotten!"), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's "I Look To You") and Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates").

For now, all series of the Phineas and Ferb together with Phineas and Ferb Mission Marvel, Phineas and Ferb Star Wars and Take Two with Phineas and Ferb are available to stream on Disney+.