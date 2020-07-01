Here's a run down of what's coming to Disney+ this July with new movies and shows to stream.

From hit films and original documentary series to Disney Channel classics, here are the highlights from Disney+ in July.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Hamilton (From July 3)

A filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton featuring the musical's original Broadway cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York. Starring Miranda in the title role with Leslie Odom Jr, Philippa Soo and Jonathan Groff.

Frozen 2 (From July 3)

Sequel to the hit 2013 animated musical, Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

Rogue Trip (From July 24)

Rogue Trip is a travel guide to all the places the average tourist is least likely to venture - the roguish nations, territories and regions often misunderstood and frequently overlooked, but each possessing a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire.

Muppets Now (From July 31)

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the gang will take to the screen in The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.

27 Dresses (From July 31)

Join Katherine Heigl on her quest for love this summer as all time favourite romcom 27 Dresses hits Disney+ on 31st July.

Black Is King (From July 31)

Beyoncé visual album 'Black Is King' will premiere on Disney+ on July 31. The new film, written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, is based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift”.

You can sign up to Disney+ here.