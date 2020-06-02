Disney has confirmed that Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ in the UK earlier than expected.

The release date for Frozen 2 on Disney+ has been confirmed for Friday 3rd July on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

It's two weeks ahead of schedule with the sequel joining the original 2013 movie which is available to stream now.

Frozen 2 follows Elsa, together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, on a remarkable and inspiring journey into the unknown to discover the source of her magical powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle.

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell reprise their roles as Queen Elsa and Princess Anna respectively. Josh Gad returns as Olaf and Jonathan Groff is back as the voice of ice harvester Kristoff.

New cast members include Evan Rachel Wood and Alfred Molina as Queen Iduna and King Agnarr, the late parents of Elsa and Anna.

New characters include Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Destin Mattias with Martha Plimpton, Rachel Matthews and Jason Ritter voicing Yelana, Honeymaren and Ryder - members of the Northuldra tribe - respectively.

Ahead of Frozen 2's release date on Disney+ UK, a new Disney+ original documentary series going behind the scenes of he movie will air.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is a six-part series which will drop on June 26.

A synopsis shares: "With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking.

"For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening - and at times jaw-dropping - view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

Further Frozen content on Disney+ includes Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen Fever and Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights available for subscribers to enjoy.