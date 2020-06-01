Frozen 2 documentary series to stream on Disney+ from June 26

A new six-part series going behind the scenes of Frozen 2 is coming to Disney+ this month.

Original documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday 26th June.

Advertisements

The six-parter follows the cast and crew as they work on bringing the sequel to the hit 2013 Animation to life.

A synopsis reveals: "With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking.

"For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening - and at times jaw-dropping - view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time.

"The series follows director/writer/chief creative officer Jennifer Lee, director Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, actors Kristen Bell (“Anna”), Idina Menzel (“Elsa”), Josh Gad (“Olaf”), Jonathan Groff (“Kristoff”), Sterling K. Brown (“Lieutenant Mattias”), Evan Rachel Wood (“Iduna”) and the talented artists and technicians of Disney Animation as they race against time to finish the film, with both creative breakthroughs and frustrations along the way. Produced by Lincoln Square Productions and Walt Disney Animation Studios."

All six episodes of Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will be available from Friday 26th June on Disney+.