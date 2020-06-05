What to watch on Disney+ this June: New movies and shows to stream

Here's a run down of what's coming to Disney+ this June with new movies and shows to stream.

From hit films and original documentary series to Disney Channel classics, here are the highlights from Disney+ on June.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Artemis Fowl (From June 12)

Artemis Fowl (pictured above) will be made available exclusively on Disney+ from June 12. Based on the best-selling young adult book of the same name by Eoin Colfer, the fantastical adventure follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis fowl who seeks to find his father who has disappeared. Starring Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Ferdia Shaw, this beloved story is perfect family movie night viewing.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (From June 26)

Original documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will premiere globally on Disney+ on Friday 26th June. The six-parter follows the cast and crew as they work on bringing the sequel to the hit 2013 Animation to life.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (From June 5)

Starring Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer and Elle Fanning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is streaming from June 5. The sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

A.N.T. Farm - Seasons 1-3 (From June 26)

All three seasons of the classic Disney Channel series can be binged on Disney+ from June 26. Relive the story of Chyna Sparks and her friends Olive and Fletcher as they join the A.N.T. (Advanced Natural Talents) program.

Primal Survivor - Seasons 1-4 (From June 12)

All four seasons of this National Geographic documentary series are streaming from June 12. Primal Survivor tracks wilderness guide and survival instructor Hazen Audel as he tackles some of mankind’s most rigorous journeys through territories that push him to his very limits.

What's new on Disney+ in June

June 5

Finding Atlantis

Genius by Stephen Hawking (S1)

Hostile Planet

Japan: Between Earth and Sky

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

June 12

Artemis Fowl

Primal Survivor (S1-2)

Mighty Med (S1-4)

The Sandlot: Heading Home

June 19

Big Sur: Wild California

Egypts Treasure Guardians

Toy Story of Terror!

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)

June 26

A.N.T Farm (S1-3)

Into the Unknown: Making Disney Frozen 2

