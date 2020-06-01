Diary of a Future President season 2 confirmed by Disney+

Diary of a Future President will return to Disney+ for a second season, it's been confirmed.

Diary of a Future President follows the adventures of Elena Cañero-Reed as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States.

Advertisements

The show is executive produced by Gina Rodriguez along with creator Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin.

Series regulars include Tess Romero (“Blind Spot”) as Elena, Charlie Bushnell as Bobby, Selenis Leyva (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Murphy Brown”) as Gabi and Michael Weaver (“Here and Now,” “The Real O’Neals”) as Sam.

Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) will return as adult Elena, the future president of the United States, in a recurring guest starring role.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, said: “Optimistic, heartfelt stories that inspire are fundamental to our content and creator Ilana Peña’s series delivers on these attributes in spades

Advertisements

“Families around the world have fallen in love with Elena and the Cañero-Reed family and we are thrilled to bring Elena’s often hilarious and always meaningful journey through adolescence back for another season.

"It has been wonderful to partner with the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez to champion specific, diverse points-of-view and we look forward to seeing even more of President Cañero-Reed in this next chapter.”

David Stapf, president at programme makers, CBS Television Studios, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Disney+ on a series that showcases strong women both in front of, and behind the camera. They’ve been incredible champions of the show from day one.

“Gina’s ability to shepherd projects with new and diverse voices, combined with Ilana’s effortless blend of comedy and drama with humor and sensitivity bring this wonderful coming-of-age story to life.”

Advertisements

Diary of a Future President's second series will run for 10 episodes and stream exclusively on Disney+.

You can watch season 1 online here.