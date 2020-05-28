Disney+ has revealed all about its upcoming new original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

The new live-action Disney+ original movie is coming to the streaming service this summer.

Advertisements

Combing the allure of royalty with the action-packed adventures of superheroes-in-training, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will be released exclusively on Disney+ in the UK starting Friday, July 17, 2020.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals cast

The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals cast is led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam; Skylar Astin (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") as James; Olivia Deeble ("Home and Away") as Roxana; Niles Fitch ("This is Us") as Tuma and Faly Rakotohavana ("Raven's Home") as Matteo.

They're joined by Isabella Blake Thomas ("Once Upon A Time") as January; Elodie Yung ("Daredevil") as Queen Catherine; Ashley Liao ("Always Be My Maybe") as Eleanor; Noah Lomax ("Trial By Fire") as Mike; and Greg Bryk ("Handmaid's Tale") as the villainous Inmate 34.

A synopsis of the series reveals: "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage.

"Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out.

"Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other second-born royals – Tuma, Roxana, January and Matteo – discover they have unique super-human abilities and are invited to join a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace.

"With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world."

You can watch a trailer in the video above.

Photo credit: Disney+/John Medland