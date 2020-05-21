Muppets Now: New original series coming to Disney+

Disney+ will launch new original series Muppets Now in July.

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the gang will take to the screen in The Muppets Studio’s first original series for Disney+.

Muppets Now will stream on Disney+ in the UK from Friday, July 31.

Disney+ tweeted: "Lights! Music! Muppets! ...Unscripted! Get ready to see your favorite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 only on #DisneyPlus"

In the six-episode season, Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him.

Disney say: "Overflowing with spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed, the Muppets cut loose in “Muppets Now” with the kind of startling silliness and heartfelt fun that first made them famous."

For now, you can watch all the past movies from The Muppets, including The Muppet Christmas Carol and Muppets Most Wanted, on Disney+.