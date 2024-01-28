Trigger Point cast revealed for series 2 of ITV1 drama

Here’s a look at who’s on the cast of the brand new series of Trigger Point on BBC One.

The high-octane thriller Trigger Point returns to ITV1 and ITVX for its second series, featuring Vicky McClure reprising her role as Lana ‘Wash’ Washington, a police bomb disposal officer.

The first series, focusing on the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, was the top drama of 2022, attracting an average of 9.5m viewers per episode.

The six-part series is penned by Simon Ashdown, Amanda Duke, and creator Daniel Brierley. In the opening episode, Lana, recently back from training Ukrainian teams in Estonia, faces a bomb threat during a routine talk, testing whether she is ready to return to active duty.

Who’s on the cast of Trigger Point series 2?

Meet the full cast of the new episodes below…

Vicky Mcclure plays Lana Washington

Nabil Elouahabi plays Hass

Eric Shango plays Danny

Natalie Simpson plays DS Helen Morgan

Mark Stanley plays DCI Thom Youngblood

Julian Ovenden plays Commander John Francis

Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves

Tomiwa Edun plays Alex

Kris Hitchen plays John

Kevin Eldon plays Jeff

Tamzin Griffin plays Val

Os Leanse plays Hugo

Bethan Cullinane plays Hope

Thom Ashley plays Nick Hood

Maanuv Thiara plays DI Amar Batra

Dan Whitlam plays Tim

Watch Trigger Point on TV and online

Trigger Point begins on Sunday, 28 January at 9PM on ITV1. Episodes of the six-part series air weekly.

Alternatively, you can watch online via ITVX with the full series available now.

A teaser for the opening instalment shares: “In episode one, Lana is back from secondment in Estonia, training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not yet returned to active duty.

“She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?”