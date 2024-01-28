Trigger Point cast revealed for series 2 of ITV1 drama

Here’s a look at who’s on the cast of the brand new series of Trigger Point on BBC One.
The high-octane thriller Trigger Point returns to ITV1 and ITVX for its second series, featuring Vicky McClure reprising her role as Lana ‘Wash’ Washington, a police bomb disposal officer.
The first series, focusing on the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad, was the top drama of 2022, attracting an average of 9.5m viewers per episode.
The six-part series is penned by Simon Ashdown, Amanda Duke, and creator Daniel Brierley. In the opening episode, Lana, recently back from training Ukrainian teams in Estonia, faces a bomb threat during a routine talk, testing whether she is ready to return to active duty.
Who’s on the cast of Trigger Point series 2?
Meet the full cast of the new episodes below…
- Vicky Mcclure plays Lana Washington
- Nabil Elouahabi plays Hass
- Eric Shango plays Danny
- Natalie Simpson plays DS Helen Morgan
- Mark Stanley plays DCI Thom Youngblood
- Julian Ovenden plays Commander John Francis
- Kerry Godliman plays Sonya Reeves
- Tomiwa Edun plays Alex
- Kris Hitchen plays John
- Kevin Eldon plays Jeff
- Tamzin Griffin plays Val
- Os Leanse plays Hugo
- Bethan Cullinane plays Hope
- Thom Ashley plays Nick Hood
- Maanuv Thiara plays DI Amar Batra
- Dan Whitlam plays Tim
Watch Trigger Point on TV and online
Trigger Point begins on Sunday, 28 January at 9PM on ITV1. Episodes of the six-part series air weekly.
Alternatively, you can watch online via ITVX with the full series available now.
A teaser for the opening instalment shares: “In episode one, Lana is back from secondment in Estonia, training Ukrainian bomb disposal teams, but has not yet returned to active duty.
“She is giving a routine talk to security officers from major financial institutions about the issues surrounding bomb centred terrorism, when there is a bomb attack in the heart of the city. Lana is closest to the incident, but is she ready to take it on?”