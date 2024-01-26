In this episode of her new TV series, Susan embarks on a serene journey down the Douro Valley, renowned for its breath-taking terraced vineyards and wineries, pivotal in the region’s port wine production. This scenic voyage spans both Portugal and Spain.

Her adventure begins in Porto, where she bravely overcomes her acrophobia on the city’s cable car. Once grounded, she joins her ship as it faces an immense challenge – navigating the Carrapatelo lock, Europe’s largest lock, crucial in domesticating the once wild river for safe passage.

Along the way, Susan makes new friends on the cruise and together they explore the Casa Mateus Palace and Gardens in Vila Real. Further along the river, Susan is transported back in time at Almeida, experiencing a siege re-enactment that brings history to life.

The journey continues into Spain, where Susan visits Salamanca. Here, she hones her Spanish skills, successfully ordering tapas and enjoying the company of her fellow cruise passengers during a mesmerising flamenco performance. The episode concludes with a visit to the Casa Lis Museum, where Susan admires its exquisite art deco collection and ornamental glass.

Cruising with Susan Calman (The Douro) airs on Channel 5 on Friday, 26 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

