The Traitors Harry Clark famous girlfriend Anna Maynard

Harry Clark is currently captivating viewers on The Traitors as part of the unfaithful team, but he won the heart of his girlfriend, Anna Maynard, long before his television fame.

The couple’s social media is filled with loving pictures, highlighting their relationship.

Anna, who has her own significant fanbase, is a multi-talented YouTuber, influencer, and presenter, known for hosting CBBC’s talent show Got What It Takes? since 2018.

And yes, Anna is also the younger sister of Conor Maynard, famous for his hit “Can’t Say No”, and YouTuber Jack Maynard.

In a throwback video, Anna once addressed the experience of having older brothers, commenting, “Nothing really [is annoying]. I’d rather have two big brothers than two older sisters because imagine having a house full of girls.

“That would be awful. No offence to any of you who do, well done.” She playfully added that her brothers claim to be protective but, in reality, allow her the freedom to make her own choices.

At 23 years old, Anna’s roots trace back to Brighton.

On Instagram, where she has amassed 150,000 followers, Anna shares glimpses of her life with Harry, alongside glowing selfies and her brand endorsements. Her YouTube channel, boasting 329,000 subscribers, is a testament to her vocal talents, featuring original songs and covers.

Her relationship with Harry Clark looks to have begun in 2022, a fact uncovered through their social media posts. Harry once affectionately wrote alongside a photo from a date night, “Everyone’s got that special person,, I’m just lucky I’ve found mine already.”

Anna reciprocated these feelings in her post, saying, “Nobody I’d rather do ‘life lately’ posts with, so lucky to get to travel the worlddd wiv yAaaa bestfriend.”

You can currently catch Harry on The Traitors Wednesday – Friday nights at 9PM on BBC One.