Full Power Cacao as seen on Dragons' Den

Full Power Cacao was one of the pitches on the latest episode of Dragons’ Den – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Full Power Cacao was pitched to the dragons by spiritual entrepreneur Liam, confident that his all-natural drink could surpass the popularity of coffee. If you liked the pitch, you can purchase Full Power Cacao online here now.

The product is available in packs of 100g, 200g, 500g and 1KG.

On the episode, Liam opened up about how he launched his business after going on a journey of self-discovery.

Dragons’ Den’s new episode saw a groundbreaking moment for the Den as guest Gary Neville joins the formidable line-up of Dragons.

The team includes Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett, all ready to vie for the most promising investments.

Alongside Full Power Cacao, among the pitches, a former professional footballer showcases his business of match-worn memorabilia. Meanwhile, a proponent of ear acupuncture seeks to modernise this ancient Chinese technique.

Plus, we met a Welsh couple believes they have the ultimate way to enjoy movies.

