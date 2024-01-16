Recent discussions have sparked curiosity around whether Sam Smith has ever been a contestant on The X Factor.

While Sam did appear on the show as a guest performer, they never auditioned as a contestant.

In fact, Sam has made it very clear they would have never been on the show.

“It was a very conscious decision for me not to audition. It is for people, and it isn’t for people,” they explained. “I feel that X Factor is perfect for singers who sing, and that’s all they want to do. They don’t care what they sing, they just love singing.

“You could sing on a cruise ship or release a cover album, that’s what it’s for. Because when you think about it, every week, that’s what you do.

“You’re singing other people’s songs. People are judging you on other people’s music.”

Speaking after their 2014 appearance, Sam acknowledged the show’s potential as a launching pad for singers, but highlighted the limitations it might impose on singer-songwriters.

They advised: “I always say to people: ‘If you’re a singer, go for it’. It’s an amazing platform. But if you’re not, and you’re a songwriter, I think it’s actually quite damaging for you to go on there,” citing the risk of being pigeonholed based on performing covers rather than original compositions.

In conclusion, while Sam Smith has graced the stage of The X Factor as a guest performer, he has never been a contestant on the show.

Sam performed Like I Can during The X Factor’s 2014 final, impressing viewers with a stunning vocal performance.

One fan posted to Twitter (now X): “That was by far the best ever X Factor performance ever, well done Sam Smith”

The song, taken from debut album In the Lonely Hour, went on to reach the top ten in the UK.