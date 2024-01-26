It’s been almost 15 years since One Direction appeared on The X Factor UK, where they finished in third place.

One Direction, comprising Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and formerly Zayn Malik, came to fame through The X Factor.

Formed in 2010 during the seventh series of the show, the band quickly garnered a significant fan base with their charismatic performances and youthful charm. Their journey on the show was closely followed by millions, leading to widespread anticipation for their final performance.

Despite their immense popularity and strong performances, One Direction did not win The X Factor. They finished in third place.

READ MORE > How One Direction were REALLY put together on The X Factor revealed

And if you’re wondering who did win The X Factor when One Direction were on, the winner of that season was Matt Cardle. Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson finished as the runner-up.

The band’s third-place finish, however, did little to halt their meteoric rise to fame.

Shortly after the show, One Direction signed with Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Music, and released their debut album, Up All Night, in 2011. The album was a commercial success, leading the band to international stardom.

One Direction’s journey is often cited as a classic example of how talent show contestants can achieve significant success, regardless of not winning the competition.

READ MORE > Watch One Direction's original auditions from Niall, Liam, Harry, Louis and Zayn

Their career trajectory post-X Factor has been remarkable, with numerous hit singles, sold-out tours, and a dedicated fan base that continues to support their individual careers after the band went on hiatus in 2016.

The band’s impact on the music industry and pop culture has been profound. They have been recognised with various awards and nominations, reflecting their influence as one of the defining boy bands of their generation.

Meanwhile since their hiatus the group’s stars have continued to pursue solo careers with Harry Styles’ third album, Harry’s House, winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Of course many fans are long waiting for a potential reunion. Unfortunately, despite rumours, it seems a comeback for the five-piece is unlikely in the near future.