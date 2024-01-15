The true story of a police officer assigned to investigate his own crime resulted in an astonishing episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody.

The episode of the Channel 4 documentary featuring Gareth Suffling, a former police detective, marked a gripping and complex turn in the reality of crime and policing in the UK.

The case, which unfolded in an intensely dramatic fashion, captured the public’s attention and brought to light the intricate and often challenging world of law enforcement.

About the case

Gareth Suffling, once a respected member of the Bedfordshire Police, found himself at the centre of a criminal investigation, a scenario that’s more commonly associated with the suspects he once pursued. The case revolved around an incident of blackmail.

The episode detailed the meticulous investigation, which included preparing a sting to capture the blackmailer.

However when no one took the bait, the case took an unexpected twist. Computer records showed that the victim’s details had been accessed by a police officer on the investigation’s surveillance team – before the crime had even been reported.

Viewers were taken through the emotional and intense moments leading up to and following Suffling’s arrest. The arrest, conducted by his fellow officers.

The aftermath of the arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings were key components of the episode. They shed light on the impact of Suffling’s actions on his career, his family, and the reputation of the police force.

What happened to Gareth Suffling?

After pleading guilty to blackmail and misconduct in a public office, Suffling was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2017. However the Court of Appeal later increased this to three years after the Solicitor General argued the initial sentence was too lenient.

The episode sparked considerable public discussion about the pressures and ethical challenges faced by police officers. It also raised questions about how such incidents are handled within the police force and the measures in place to prevent similar occurrences.