New drama Finders Keepers comes to Channel 5 this week with a cast including Neil Morrissey, James Buckley and Fay Ripley.

When detectorists Martin and Ashley discover a cache of Saxon treasure, a single misguided choice plunges them into a dangerous web of deceit and murder suspicion. Trapped between Rocky, a notorious local troublemaker, and the determined DS Doyle from the Greater London Police, tensions mount.

Driven to the edge and compelled to confront humanity’s darker aspects – motivated by financial gain and the desire to safeguard his family – Martin’s efforts to extricate himself from the predicament lead to tragic outcomes for him and his family, jeopardising their once peaceful existence irrevocably.

Who’s on the cast of Finders Keepers?

Those appearing on the cast of the TV series are:

Neil Morrissey plays Martin Stone

James Buckley plays Ashley Taylor

Fay Ripley plays Anne Stone

Jessica Rhodes plays Laura Stone

Rakhee Thakrar plays Ds Carole Doyle

Shane Attwooll plays Greg ‘rocky’ Rock

Brendan Coyle plays Denys Elland

(L-R) ASHLEY (James Buckley), MARTIN (Neil Morrissey) have been surprised by the Games Keeper and are unsure if the Games Keeper has spotted the Saxon treasure in the back of the car.

When does Finders Keepers start on TV?

The new series begins on Wednesday, 17 January at 9PM on Channel 5.

In the opening episode, we meet Martin Stone, a devoted local history enthusiast and unpretentious family man. Married to Anne and father to Laura and Josh, he operates a modest precision engineering business in the picturesque countryside of Somerset. With Josh, who is disabled and in need of constant residential care, and the upcoming wedding of Laura to Ashley adding to their financial pressures, Martin and Anne strive tirelessly to make ends meet.

During a metal detecting outing in the serene fields of a neighbouring farm, aimed at mending their strained relationship, Martin and Ashley uncover a hoard of Saxon treasure potentially worth millions. This discovery presents them with a moral quandary: to report the find as legally required, or to collaborate with Rocky, Ashley’s former criminal associate, to sell it secretly.

For Martin, is this the long-awaited chance to establish himself as a respected historian and guardian of history, or, after a lifetime of hard work with little return, has fortune finally played a favourable hand, offering him a chance to outwit the world?

The series was previously announced in 2023 under the name The Hoard.