Dancing On Ice returns to TV tonight with a brilliant line-up of celebrities.

Following last week’s opening episode, this evening sees the second six of the twelve contestants perform live, alongside their professional partners.

Olympic gold medallists and ice skating icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, along with presenter and choreographer Ashley Banjo MBE, and dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse, will score the routines before you at home can vote. At the end of the episode, the first celebrity will be eliminated.

Discover the participants below…

Who’s on Dancing On Ice tonight?

The six couples performing tonight are…

Meet the celebs below…

Adele Roberts

Professional parter: Mark Hanretty

Adele says: “I’ve been dying to be on this show since it started. I’m a massive fan. I even have all the DVDs of the show. The technology doesn’t even exist anymore, I’ve got the DVDs, I can’t even watch them! I love the show and for me, it gives you that Christmas feel after Christmas is finished.

“It’s January, you’ve got no money, it’s cold, you don’t want to go back to work, school or college – this is the best thing for Sunday nights. It just makes you feel good. Another reason I wanted to do it as well is just more recently being able to reclaim my body after what it’s been through. I feel like it’s allowing me to take back who I am again.”

Claire Sweeney

Professional parter: Colin Grafton

Claire says: “I love watching the show. I’m a fan of the show. I’ve had quite a few friends who’ve done it who’ve absolutely loved the experience, and I wanted to get a skater’s bum for Christmas! I look at what The Vivienne lost, like nearly four stone. How wonderful to learn a new skill, get a really fit body, and you know what?

“As you get older, you get a bit more fearful and you get a bit more cautious. To really conquer something that is terrifying is wonderful.”

Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards

Professional parter: Vicky Ogden

Vicky says: “I had a phone call saying that somebody had broken their ankle on Dancing on Ice and would I like to take part in the show. I was thinking, “Oh, shall I? Shall I?” I thought it was way too late because people had already started training.

“I decided, “yeah, why not? Give it a go. It’s worth a challenge”. I like the fact that I’m way behind everybody and I’ve got to catch up. I like that kind of thing. I decided to jump in and try and help out, as it were.”

Lou Sanders

Professional parter: Brendyn Hatfield

Lou says: “I love adrenaline, I love learning new skills, I’ve always wanted to be a backing dancer and I think this is as close as I’ll get. I can’t actually dance and I think you don’t start as a backing dancer with no skills in your forties. Don’t quote me on that – it’s just a hunch.”

Miles Nazaire

Professional parter: Vanessa Bauer

Miles says: “It’s one of those things where the skill of Dancing on Ice is just insane and I really, really want to have that added to my belt. Also, I think being in the TV industry and doing all this reality, you get this consensus of, “Oh, can they do anything more than just reality TV and drama and all that?” I think that’s given me a little bit of a push to want to do something a bit more out there, something that you actually genuinely have to put work into. It’s not just, “Oh, here we go. We’re going to dance on ice and have a bit of fun.”

“If you don’t actually turn up, you can injure yourself, and it will show. I want to show that when I put my head into something, I really do actually train properly and do it properly.”

Ricky Norwood

Professional parter: Anette Dytrt

Ricky says: “I would normally say no to something like this, being on the ice in the cold, that’s normally a no. The ice itself is unpredictable. You’re dancing on blades, it can be dangerous and then the injuries as well. But none of that came into my mind.

“Once we had the chat, I pretty much said yes straight away. It just felt right. It came at the right time. Timing is everything. And it came at the right time when I was just like, “You know what? To do something that scares me, to do something that challenges me, to do something that is out of my comfort zone is a massive opportunity for growth.” I was just like, “Let’s do it. Why not?””

Dancing continues Sunday night on ITV1 and ITVX, hosted by Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby.