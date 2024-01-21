Here’s who’s on the cast of the next episode of Vera tonight on ITV1.

The third episode of Series 13, titled Tender, airs on ITV1 from 8PM on Sunday, 14 January.

The acclaimed crime series features Brenda Blethyn in the lead role, adapted from Ann Cleeves’ best-selling novels.

In this episode, DCI Vera Stanhope unravels secrets and lies in the murder investigation of a chip shop co-owner, revealing his complex web of debts, broken promises, and meddling in others’ affairs.

Vera cast – Salt & Pepper

The full cast of the Salt & Pepper episode are:

Brenda Blethyn plays DCI Vera Stanhope

David Leon as DI Joe Ashworth

Jon Morrison plays DC Kenny Lockhart

Riley Jones plays DC Mark Edwards

Sarah Kameela Impey plays Pathologist Dr. Paula Bennett

Rhiannon Clements plays DC Steph Duncan

Ross Simmons plays Lee Armstrong

Scott Rhodes plays Scott Turnbull

Leon Annor plays Anthony ‘Ant’ Daleson

Scarlett Brookes plays Carrie Hawton

Ryan McKen plays Ollie Keeble

Shane Attwooll plays Trevor Armley

Margaret Jackman plays Heidi Stokes

Mia Soteriou plays Pat Helliwell

Tareq Al-Jeddal plays Tyler Hawton

Lindsay Bennett-Thompson plays Crystal Hawton

Aoife Kennan plays Sophie Jenson

Jasmine Bayes plays Rachel Lim

Kay Milbourne plays Doctor Stanton

In the episode, DCI Vera Stanhope delves into the case of a chip shop co-owner found dead in his freezer. Despite appearing as a thriving businessman and devoted family man, Vera discovers a trail of secrets, deceit, and reprehensible actions.

The investigation reveals the man’s legacy of debts, unkept promises, and destructive involvement in personal affairs not his own, leading to the question: who is behind this distasteful crime in the chip shop?

It is the third of three episodes from the thirteenth series of Vera which could be the last with Brenda Blethyn recently hinting at the show’s end.

