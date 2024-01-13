The Masked Singer 2024 recap! Performances and reveal from Episode 3

Here’s a full recap of this weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer 2024 with all the performances and reveal.

Over eight shows a fresh line up of 12 celebs will be performing all while keeping their identities a secret under flamboyant costumes.

The panel – TV personality Jonathan Ross, singer Rita Ora, presenter Davina McCall and comedian Mo Gilligan – will be trying to work out who is behind the mask each episode.

The third episode saw Olly Murs stand in for Rita as a guest judge as five of this year’s performers returned to the stage in a Circus themed special.

Watch all the performances and latest reveal below…

Dippy Egg

Dippy Egg opened the show, singing There’s No Business Like Show Business.

Maypole

Second to sing was Maypole, captivating the panel with a performance of Clown by Emeli Sandé.

Bigfoot

Next to perform was Bigfoot, singing Come Fly With Me by Frank Sinatra.

Cricket

Cricket then stepped into the spotlight, singing Of The Night by Bastille.

Rat

Finally, Rat performed Nellie the Elephant.

Rat and Dippy Egg sing-off

The audience then voted for their favourite performance. With the fewest votes, Rat and Dippy Egg had to sing off. Rat performed YMCA Dippy Egg sang Shotgun by George Ezra.

Rat is revealed!

After the bottom two had performed, the judges chose to save Dippy Egg. As a result, Rat took off their mask revealing Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas.

