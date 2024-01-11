Here’s a run down of who’s on the cast of the brand new series of Grantchester on ITV.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the detective drama returns with six brand new episodes.

The series promises a whole host of storylines, ranging from speedway racing to espionage with Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

Who’s on the cast of Grantchester?

Here’s a full list of the cast of the new series:

Robson Green plays Geordie Keating

Tom Brittany Will Davenport

Charlotte Ritchie plays Bonnie Davenport

Al Weaver plays Leonard

Tessa Peake-jones plays Mrs Chapman

Nick Brimble plays Jack Chapman.

Kacey Ainsorth plays Vathy Keating

Oliver Dimsdale plays Daniel Marlowe

Skye Degruttola plays Esme

Plus, special guest actors for this series include Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy, Noughts & Crosses), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Doc Martin) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger, The Girlfriend Experience).

Robson Green and Tom Brittney reprise their roles as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport for the new series of the popular crime drama Grantchester.

Watch Grantchester on TV and online

Series 8 of Grantchester will air at 9PM on Thursday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

A synopsis of the first episode shares: “The body of a 19 -year-old biker is found in a field, the day after a charity motorbike race organized by Will. Ron Weller, a mechanic who trains young bikers, his son Jimmy, and many others mourn the loss of a fellow rider. But as Geordie and Will begin to investigate, they realise that beneath the happy surface there are tensions and rivalries.

“Geordie is surprised when DCI Wallace questions his longevity in his role. Is Wallace suggesting retirement? Will and Bonnie have settled into married life, They make a good team despite Bonnie’s lack of personal faith. They are expecting their first child together, however parenting is a challenge and clashes over how to parent Ernie throw a spotlight on Will’s anxiety”

Meanwhile a ninth series has already been announced.

More on: Grantchester Discover