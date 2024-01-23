Here are The Apprentice 2024 contestants on the new series of the BBC One show.

The upcoming series of the show is set to premiere with 18 ambitious candidates, each vying for a life-changing opportunity. They will compete for Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment and his mentorship.

The series launches with a dramatic start as the candidates are whisked away to the Scottish Highlands. There, they face a corporate hospitality challenge, with the men’s and women’s teams each striving to organize luxurious away days for corporate clients, aiming to impress Lord Sugar.

Other tasks this series include managing a virtual escape room, inventing a children’s cereal brand, a classic discount buying task in Jersey, and a tourism challenge set in Budapest. Additionally, the series will revisit the fan-favourite TV shopping channel task.

The Apprentice begins on 1 February at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Apprentice 2024 candidates

Amina Khan

Occupation: Pharmacist and Business Owner

Location: Ilford

Amina, a qualified pharmacist for over 10 years, has successfully ventured into the skincare and supplements business. She’s determined to demonstrate to Lord Sugar that her business acumen extends far beyond the superficial.

“I am one of the hardest working women I know. There is no one else like me.”

Dr. Asif Munaf

Occupation: Owner, Wellness Brand

Location: Sheffield

Asif, who prides himself as having “Beauty, brains, body and business,” is a doctor with a business plan centered around healthy vitamins and supplements. He believes that more than his four Bs is needed to secure Lord Sugar’s investment.

“I’ve got an extremely high IQ. I’ve got an extremely high bench press. And to top it off, I’m quite good on the eyes.”

Flo Edwards

Occupation: Recruitment Consultant

Location: London

Flo, never shying away from a challenge, has established her own consultancy and boasts a strong performance history. She’s now gearing up to take on one of the toughest challenges yet.

“My warning to the other candidates? Don’t underestimate me. I’m here to win.”

Foluso Falade

Occupation: Project Manager

Location: Manchester

Foluso, who describes herself as the “Mary Poppins of business,” is passionate about helping young people get a head start in the business world. She aspires to operate the first Social Enterprise to win Lord Sugar’s investment, driven by a mission to make a meaningful difference rather than just financial gain.

“Money doesn’t move me, but making a difference does.”

Jack Davies

Occupation: Recruitment Director

Location: Bristol

Jack, an aspiring recruitment director and food reviewer, has consistently climbed the ranks in his career. With Lord Sugar’s investment, he’s eyeing his next big leap towards success.

“Anything I put my mind to, I succeed in.”

Maura Rath

Occupation: Owner, Yoga Company

Location: Wexford

Maura, a yoga teacher, has built a business that not only promotes clients’ well-being but also thrives financially. She’s now looking to scale up with Lord Sugar’s backing.

“The success of my business is measured by the joy and health it brings people.”

Noor Bouziane

Occupation: Owner, Jewellery Company

Location: Liverpool

Noor, the ambitious owner of a premium jewellery company, is convinced that Lord Sugar’s investment in her accessory business could be highly lucrative.

“I have competitiveness in my blood. I will go to any length to win this process.”

Oliver Medforth

Occupation: Sales Executive

Location: Yorkshire

Oliver’s background in market sales and supervising stores nationwide has him eager for the famous sales tasks in the show. He’s ready to showcase his selling prowess in the boardroom.

“I am a selling machine.”

Onyeka Nweze

Occupation: Chartered Company Secretary

Location: London

Onyeka, with a successful corporate background, is entering the competition with a tech business plan, hoping it will be Lord Sugar’s first investment in this field in eighteen series.

“My business is going to be making 10 million within the first 5 years.”

Paul Bowen

Occupation: Director, Pie Company

Location: Lancashire

Paul, representing one of two pie company experts, boasts big-name clients like Manchester City Football Club. He’s eager to combine his passion with Lord Sugar’s strategic prowess.

“I could make Lord Sugar the Lord of the Pies.”

Dr. Paul Midha

Occupation: Owner, Dental Group

Location: Leeds

Starting his practice from scratch, Paul is used to learning, as his dentist studies proved. He’s focused on earning Lord Sugar’s investment and the business knowledge it brings.

“I am enthusiastic about learning from one of the UK’s most successful businessmen.”

Phil Turner

Occupation: Owner, Pie Company

Location: Bognor Regis

Phil, the 2020 ‘Supreme Pie Champion’, runs a family-owned pie business dating back to the 1930s. He aims to demonstrate his business acumen to Lord Sugar.

“You don’t grow a multi-million-pound business by being a pushover.”

Rachel Woolford

Occupation: Boutique Fitness Studio Owner

Location: Leeds

Rachel, business-minded since a young age, has independently managed her boutique fitness studio. She’s considering a business partnership with Lord Sugar as her next big step.

“I have no doubt that starting up during Covid made me a tougher person all round.”

Raj Chohan

Occupation: Mortgage Broker

Location: Leamington Spa

Raj, a serious yet fun-loving mortgage broker, is determined to exploit a market gap. Her goal is clear and ambitious.

“I want to be a multi-millionaire by 50!”

Sam Saadet

Occupation: Pre and Post Natal Fitness Coach

Location: Essex

Sam, known for her bargain-hunting skills and fitness coaching, is ready to demonstrate her business savvy to Lord Sugar.

“I have a business that truly helps others.”

Steve Darken

Occupation: Management Consultant

Location: London

Steve, a management consultant for major companies, believes he shares Lord Sugar’s sharp mind and wit. He’s all set to take on the boardroom challenges.

“Don’t judge me by my suit and tie – I’m not just another corporate!”

Tre Lowe

Occupation: Music & Wellness Entrepreneur

Location: London

Tre, formerly of the UK garage band Architechs, now focuses on his wellness business. He’s leveraging his diverse industry experience for success in the competition.

“I am going to change the world and create a legacy that reverberates through time.”

Virdi Singh Mazaria

Occupation: Music Producer

Location: Leicester

Virdi, a music producer and DJ, aims to bring Lord Sugar into the music industry, an area yet unexplored by him in terms of investment. With a background in both auditing and music production, Virdi is confident about making a notable impact in the boardroom.

“DJ. Host. MC. The other candidates are just extras on my journey to the top.”

With intense competition and high stakes, the candidates must demonstrate their business acumen and strategic thinking in the boardroom. There is no room for error, as they aim to avoid being sent home in the infamous loser’s cab, a symbol of failure in the cut-throat world of business.

The Apprentice 2024 begins Thursday, 1 February at 9PM on BBC One.