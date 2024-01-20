Gladiators commentator revealed: Face behind the voice

The commentator for the brand new series of Gladiators on BBC One has been announced.

The BBC is rebooting the classic show for 2024, currently airing on Saturday nights.

As well as a new line up of Gladiators and presenters, a brand new commentator will be at the microphone.

The BBC has unveiled that one of the most recognisable voices in top flight football, commentator Guy Mowbray will be joining the show to provide the voiceover commentary on all the action.

Guy has lent his voice to BBC Sport for an array of prestigious events, including the Africa Cup of Nations, European Championship, FA Cup, and Premier League.

In the summer of 2021, his commentary held millions of viewers in rapt attention as he delivered the live broadcast of the Euro final, capturing Italy’s momentous victory over England on BBC Television. Additionally, his distinctive voice resonates within the EA Sports FC 24 game.

Guy Mowbray said: “It’s an absolute joy to be the voice of such an iconic show. The Saturday night memories will come flooding back for many, whilst it’s brilliant to think of a new generation being introduced to an all new, even more ripped group of Gladiators!

“They are serious athletes, as are all the contenders who’ve been bold enough to take them on. The best thing for me is that the format is the same as it ever was – only better!”

Gladiators’ Executive Producer Dan Baldwin added: “We are delighted to have the iconic voice of Guy Mowbray onboard. Guy calls the action like no other commentator, he is top of his game. His commentary is going to add another exhilarating layer to Gladiators.”

Gladiators airs on BBC One on Saturday nights.

