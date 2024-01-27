The Masked Singer recording dates: When was this series filmed?

The Masked Singer, airing on Saturday nights on ITV, is filmed at Bovingdon Studios, with audience members witnessing live performances but not the unmasking, which occurs only after celebrities’ elimination from the show.

The Masked Singer is back airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The celebrity guessing game sees secret stars compete to put on a standout music performance all while hiding their identities with outrageous costumes.

When and where was The Masked Singer filmed?

Filming for this year’s series of The Masked Singer filming took place between 2 and 15 October in 2023.

The show is filmed at Bovingdon Studios at Bovingdon Airfield near Hemel Hempstead.

Do the audience get to see who’s unmasked?

Those in the audience for the recordings got to see the performances live – but they weren’t let in on any secrets.

Most audience members leave the studio before the ‘unmasking’ segment of the show during the record. The few remaining have to sign strict confidentiality clauses.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

As each celebrity takes the stage, our panel of superstar detectives are tasked with piecing together the clues to unveil television’s best-kept secret.

Celebrities are only revealed after their elimination, as they are unmasked on stage.

Joel Dommett hosts the show, joined by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

In this week’s episode, the eight remaining Masked Singers perform, each vying to keep their anonymity.

By the end of the show, the fifth celebrity is eliminated and revealed.

Masked singers taking part in the show this year are Chicken Caesar, Bigfoot, Maypole, Owl, Cricket, Piranha, Dippy Egg, Rat, Weather, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower and Air Fryer.

You can watch the show online via the ITV website.