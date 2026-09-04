David Harewood Leads Channel 4’s Gripping New British Drama

Channel 4 has given us our first proper look at a major new drama, with a new trailer revealing a tense six-part story led by one of Britain’s best-known actors.

Pierre stars David Harewood as Pierre Jeffreys, a West London duty solicitor trying to balance the demands of his work with growing pressures in his personal life.

Michele Austin joins him as Charlotte Manners, while Jason Flemyng plays Pierre’s best friend, DS Ronnie Miller.

The story takes a major turn when Pierre starts asking questions about the suspicious death of his young client Michael. Unhappy with the official account, he begins looking deeper and finds himself taking on a much bigger system than he expected.

The cast also includes Dean-Charles Chapman as Danny Headman and Nikkita Chadha as Alecia Khan, with newcomers Dylan Ennis and Ezrae Maye joining the ensemble.

Harewood says there is “real warmth in the scripts,” while Channel 4 is promising plenty of action and some major reveals as the story unfolds.

We’ve now got the first look and trailer, but Channel 4 is still to confirm the start date.