A famous TV detective is heading back to our screens in a brand-new crime drama, with two series already lined up for UK viewers.

The latest adaptation will introduce a new generation to one of fiction’s best-known investigators, with the first episodes arriving before the end of the year.

Maigret is coming to free streaming service U and TV channel U&DRAMA this December, with UKTV securing the rights to both series of the new adaptation.

Benjamin Wainwright as Chief Inspector Jules Maigret

The first series will arrive in December 2026, followed by the second in 2027, giving us 12 episodes to look forward to across the two series.

Benjamin Wainwright takes on the role of Chief Inspector Jules Maigret, the famous French detective created by author Georges Simenon.

Stefanie Martini will star as his wife, Louise Maigret, while Blake Harrison joins the cast as fellow detective Joseph Torrence.

Set in Paris, the drama follows Maigret and his team as they investigate a series of difficult cases.

But his unusual approach to solving crimes doesn’t always go down well with his bosses, leaving him facing challenges within the police force as well as on the streets of the French capital.

The new version also explores Maigret’s personal life, with his past continuing to affect him as he works to uncover the truth behind each case.

The announcement comes as part of a wider deal that will also bring the second series of A Remarkable Place to Die to U in November.