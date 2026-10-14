Celebrity Race Across The World Launch Date And Trailer

One of the BBC’s biggest reality shows is heading back to our screens, with four famous faces preparing to take on an adventure unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

And this time, the journey will take them further away from the UK than ever before.

Celebrity Race Across The World will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 28 October 2026 at 8pm, with a brand-new trailer released ahead of the launch.

Four celebrity pairings will compete in a race covering an incredible 7,500 kilometres, travelling from Southeast Asia all the way to Australia.

Among those taking part is singer Ella Eyre, who will be joined by her childhood friend Nana.

Sports broadcaster Jeff Stelling will also be swapping his usual surroundings for a very different challenge, teaming up with his son Matt.

Princess Andre will take part alongside her brother Junior Andre, while Eurovision star Sam Ryder will be joined by his best friend and tour manager Kaz.

The race begins in Kuching, in the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo, with the finish line waiting thousands of kilometres away in Melbourne, Australia.

It’s the furthest the celebrity version has travelled from the UK, promising a particularly demanding journey for everyone involved.

The newly released trailer gives us a taste of what’s coming as the four pairs prepare to set off. With just two weeks until the first episode, we won’t have long to wait to find out how they get on.