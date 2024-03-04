Celebrity Big Brother launches with all star cast and secret mission

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 kicked off on Monday with twelve housemates, one house guest and a secret mission.

The first series of Celebrity Big Brother UK in six years launched on ITV1 with AJ Odudu and Will Best at the helm.

They first introduced ‘celebrity lodger’ Sharon Osbourne, who went into the house and was quickly set a secret mission.

Big Brother told Sharon she would have to secretly judge the housemates, picking three to put at risk. One of the three would face the first eviction on Friday.

The first official housemate then entered as Sharon’s fellow former X Factor judge Louis Walsh joined the show, and he became part of Sharon’s secret mission. Big Brother then unveiled a secret lair for the pair to plot together.

Louis was quickly followed by the first batch of housemates: Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, Love Island’s Ekin-Su, Corrie actor Colson Smith and Gary Goldsmith, uncle to the Princess of Wales.

Next in were Broadway and West End actress Marisha Wallace, reality star David Potts, Dragons’ Den icon Levi Roots and social media star Zeze Millz.

Completing the cast are reality star Lauren Simon, actor Bradley Riches and TV legend Fern Britton.

Once everyone had entered, Big Brother gathered the group to reveal that Sharon and Louis had been secretly judging them.

Revealing her choices, Sharon chose to put Gary, David and Zeze at risk.

Celebrity Big Brother continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX. You can also catch live feed each evening.