Production has kicked off in Northern Ireland for Lisa McGee’s latest project, the Netflix comedy thriller series How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

The lead cast includes Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

They play three childhood friends, now in their late 30s, who reunite after a fourth friend’s death.

This sets them off on a dark, dangerous, and hilarious adventure across Ireland and beyond as they unravel the mysteries of their past.

Derry Girls creator Lisa said of the new series: “I couldn’t be more excited to start production on How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. I’ve loved writing Saoirse, Robyn and Dara – three flawed, funny women who are about to embark on the most thrilling and terrifying adventure of their lives.

“A mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing and make you laugh out loud. Let’s go girls!”

Supporting cast members will be announced soon.

The show centres around three close friends since school: clever, chaotic TV writer Saoirse, glamorous, stressed-out mother of three Robyn, and dependable, inhibited carer Dara.

Now in their late 30s, they remain tight-knit.

When they learn about the death of their estranged childhood friend Greta, a series of eerie events at her wake sends them on a dark, dangerous, and hilarious odyssey.

As they navigate this journey, each tries to piece together the truth of their past.

The series explores themes of friendship, memory, and what happens when life doesn’t turn out as expected.