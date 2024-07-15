The British Soap Awards are making a comeback in 2025 after a year off.

Fans of EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and Hollyoaks can look forward to the glitzy event next summer.

The show was cancelled this year for unknown reasons.

It followed 2023’s ceremony when Jane McDonald stepped in as an emergency host for Phillip Schofield, who had to step down amid the This Morning scandal.

Now it’s been reported that the awards will be back in 2025 with Jane likely to return to present.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Bosses know we’re a nation of soap lovers and The British Soap Awards is the biggest and best award ceremony for soap fans.

“It’s been sorely missed this year, so everyone’s pleased it’s coming back for 2025.

“It’s still very early stages, so there’s been no conversations about a host or location as yet, but execs and viewers were impressed with Jane as the host last year.”

The traditional awards show typically airs in the summer and looks back on twelve months of murder, mystery, make-ups, break ups, trials, tribulations and tears.

As is tradition, the top soaps – Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks – are set to compete for accolades celebrating their performances over the last year.

However it’ll be the first ceremony since 2000 without Doctors after it was axed by the BBC.

The various awards are decided either through public voting or by a committee of seasoned experts.

These prestigious awards will be handed out by a lineup of familiar personalities from the television and entertainment industry.

The most recent British Soap Awards took place in June 2023 at The Lowry in Salford.