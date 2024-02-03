The 2024 Brit Awards, set for 2 March at London’s O2 Arena, will showcase a prime-time Saturday broadcast with special performances highlighting the music industry’s finest.

Advertisements

The BRITs bring together top artists, musicians, and industry professionals for a night filled with electrifying live performances and the presentation of coveted awards across various categories, making it a highlight on the music calendar.

The music awards ceremony will return for the 44th time this Spring.

The 2024 Brit Awards will be held on Saturday, 2 March 2024 at the O2 Arena in London. The show will air live on ITV1 and ITVX.

This will be the second year the show has aired on a Saturday night in primetime.

Damian Christian, current Chair of the BRIT Committee for 2024, said: “The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March.

Advertisements

“A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base as we connect with even more fans in 2024. Next year’s BRITs will be our most ambitious show yet, with a host of exciting performances from incredible artists, as we look to celebrate the music that soundtracked our 2023.”

Who’s hosting?

This year will see a trio of hosts presenting the BRITs as Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp front the show.

Clara said: “Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one.”

Maya said: “I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up – so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it!”

Roman added: “This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting the BRIT Awards – what an honour. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true.”

The confirmed performers

So far Dua Lipa and RAYE are the confirmed to be performing during the live show in March. Expect more names to be added to the line up soon!

BRIT Award nominations

RAYE leads this year’s nominations with a monumental seven nodsincluding Artist of the Year & Mastercard Album of the Year breaking the record for the most nominations for a single artist in any one year.

You can find a full list of nominees on the BRITs website.

Advertisements

The BRIT Awards, often referred to as the BRITs, stand as one of the most prestigious music awards ceremonies in the United Kingdom.

Launched in 1977, this annual event recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the British and international music industry.