Six years ago Bodyguard made its debut on BBC One and fans are still eagerly awaiting news of a second series.

Set in and around the corridors of power, the show tells the fictional story of David Budd (Richard Madden), a heroic but volatile war veteran now working as a Specialist Protection Officer.

The first series aired in 2018, following David as he was assigned to protect the ambitious and powerful Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes).

With bumper ratings and critical acclaim, fans have long awaited a second season.

Officially the BBC has yet to announce a second series of Bodyguard but rumour has it work is underway on a sequel.

As for when we can expect it, in 2021 it was reported that “the creative process “.

More recently, writer Jed Mercurio, who is also behind Line Of Duty, told the Out To Lunch podcast: “I would love to do something in the next couple of years which, if it is not Bodyguard 2, then it is something on the same scale as that.”

He had previously suggested that the show could return for even more series, saying in a 2018 interview: “We have been very fortunate with the success of series one.

“It’s probably fair to say we would probably approach any thoughts of a second series with the idea that it would create an opportunity for a third or fourth.”

And show star Richard Madden revealed at the time: “I’m going to meet Jed in a couple of weeks, to have a chat and see what’s in his brilliant brain.

“So, I’m like, what can happen next? You know, with David.

“Because he had a hell of a couple months there. Where do you go with this guy?”

Frustrating for those looking to catch up on series one, it’s currently not available on iPlayer. However you can currently watch Bodyguard on Netflix in the UK.

Bodyguard was written by Jed Mercurio and the first series also starred Gina McKee, Sophie Rundle, Pippa Haywood, Stuart Bowman, Vincent Franklin, Ash Tandon, and Nina Toussaint-White.

The climax of the first series was watched by a total audience of 17.1 million people, making it the UK’s most watched episode of any drama series across all channels at that point in time.