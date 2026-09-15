Blue Lights Star Martin McCann Leading Gripping New Crime Thriller

A brand-new ITV thriller is heading our way, with a Blue Lights favourite taking the lead in a six-part mystery that stretches back more than two decades and could leave its own detective with some difficult questions to answer.

She Lies in Wait is based on Gytha Lodge’s novel and will star Martin McCann as DI Jonah Sheens, a dedicated detective whose latest investigation becomes unexpectedly personal.

Filming on the new drama is now officially underway in Ireland.

The story takes us back to the summer of 2002, when seven teenagers head into the New Forest for a camping trip but only six return, leaving the disappearance of 15-year-old Aurora unanswered until a major discovery years later forces the surviving friends to revisit what really happened that night.

Ella Dacres stars as newly recruited DC Anita Hanson alongside Stephen Tompkinson as experienced officer DS Donald Tudor.

Jemima Rooper joins Al Weaver as members of the original friendship group; Ben Bailey Smith appears alongside Bradley James, with Jade Harrison and Olivia Mace also joining the ensemble cast.

As Jonah questions the former friends, the series will move between their teenage years and the present-day investigation, gradually revealing old secrets while Anita follows her own instincts and discovers that Jonah has a personal connection to the case that he hasn’t been open about.

The six-part drama has been adapted for television by Ed Whitmore and will be directed by BAFTA winner Marc Evans.