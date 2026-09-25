We’ve finally got our first look at the next season of one of Netflix’s biggest spy dramas, and the new trailer suggests life is about to get even more complicated for its central duo.

Black Doves returns for its second season on Thursday 5 November, with Keira Knightley back as Helen and Ben Whishaw returning as her best friend Sam.

Sarah Lancashire is also back as the mysterious Mrs Reed, alongside Andrew Buchan as Helen’s husband Wallace.

Black Doves: Season 2. (L to R) Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves: Season 2. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Helen is still passing secrets to the Black Doves, but her position is becoming harder to manage as Wallace prepares to become Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Mrs Reed faces a plot that threatens her place within the organisation, leaving Helen and Sam searching for answers.

Sam has been struggling since the events of the first season, and his reunion with Helen draws them both back into a world of old friends and unfinished business.

Their latest mission will also force them to face some difficult choices from their past.

There are plenty of new faces joining us this time, including Ambika Mod and Neve Campbell. Sam Riley and Sylvia Hoeks are also among the cast, while returning stars include Kathryn Hunter.