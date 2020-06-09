Apply for Flirty Dancing: Applications for the next Channel 4 series open now

Flirty Dancing is back and applications for the next series are now open.

The show sees self-confessed romantic Ashley Banjo, play cupid using his skills as Britain’s best loved choreographer to bring people together through the art of dance.

Advertisements

Each episode features two pairs of singletons hoping to find their perfect match. They will be taught one half of a choreographed dance routine, tailored to them by Ashley, that shows off their personalities and crucially allows them to check each other out.

Apply for Flirty Dancing

If you're single and looking to date, applications are now open to take part.

You can apply for Flirty Dancing online by clicking here.

Channel 4 say: "Flirty Dancing brings back some much needed old fashioned romance to 21st century dating."

Watch Flirty Dancing online

Episodes of Flirty Dancing both past and present are available to watch online via the All 4 Player here.

At the time of writing there are two series with 12 episodes to catch up on!

Advertisements

There's also a one-off Celebrity Flirty Dancing special to watch.

Loose Women presenter Coleen Nolan and Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire get their dancing shoes on as they go looking for love for Stand Up To Cancer.