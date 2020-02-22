Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets: Be in the audience for 2020

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues on ITV tonight for 2020, and here's how you can take part and get tickets to the show.

The live Saturday night entertainment show will return to TV tonight and the biggest part of the show is the live audience.

And you could be apart of it with FREE tickets... if you're lucky.

In order to be in the audience, head over to ApplauseStore now to add yourself to the reserve list to get in to the show.

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway tickets

Tickets to Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway are free but are given out entirely randomly to those who have registered so it's pot luck if you get any offered to you!

"We invite you to join us at a live show right in the heart of London as Ant & Dec are joined by special guests and Saturday Night fun!!!" the show says. "We look forward to seeing you LIVE!"

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway is filmed in central London and you need to be over 18 in order to attend the filming.

Meanwhile, if you want to take part in one of Ant and Dec's wacky games, or even play the ads, then be sure to apply to ITV.

Bosses are looking for loads of fun, enthusiastic and outgoing people to surprise live on the show.

If you would like to take part yourself or by setting up a friend or family member to be surprised by Ant and Dec live on the telly, you can nominate them behind their backs.

> Apply on ITV.com now

Nominees would need to be free on Saturdays, obviously. Casting for the show is currently ongoing with Saturday Night Takeaway set to air for the next six weeks.

The closing date for applications is Friday 3rd April 2020.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on Saturday nights on ITV with tonight's show starting at 7PM.

The Pussycat Dolls will join Ant and Dec in the first show of the new series performing some of their biggest hits in the legendary End of the Show Show with multi-award winning, international singing sensation Camila Cabello as the first Guest Announcer.