A brand-new family comedy is heading to BBC One, with a huge line-up of familiar faces entering a rather unusual English village.

We’ve now got our first look at the series, and there isn’t long to wait before it arrives on our screens.

Lenny Rush leads The Reluctant Vampire as Val, who has been raised in a traditional vampire family.

There’s just one problem: after unexpectedly seeing his own reflection, Val discovers he isn’t actually a vampire at all.

Joe Wilkinson and Asim Chaudhry are among the cast. Credit: BBC/Boffola Pictures

Tom Davis plays his tradition-loving vampire dad Victor, while Sian Clifford stars as his mum Valeeta, who already knows Val’s secret.

Gabriel Nagy plays his suspicious brother Vernon, with Ellie May Sheridan appearing as village girl Gertie and helping Val explore his newly discovered human side.

The six-part comedy also has an impressive supporting cast.

Charlie Cooper and Asim Chaudhry will appear, alongside Joe Wilkinson and Kiell Smith-Bynoe. Esther Smith, Bill Bailey and Ray Fearon are also joining the fun, with Ross Noble among the wider cast.

The series is based on books written by comedy legend Eric Morecambe, with Alan Partridge writers Rob and Neil Gibbons adapting them for television. Lenny says he “couldn’t be more thrilled” by the cast, joking that they would be a vampire “dream team.”

The Reluctant Vampire begins Sunday 4 October at 6:40PM on BBC One.