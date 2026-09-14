BBC Reveals Nightsleeper Series Two Cast For New Ferry Story

A hit BBC thriller is preparing to return with a completely new journey, and after keeping us on edge aboard a train the first time around, series two is taking the action away from the railway and onto the open water.

Nightsleeper is currently filming in Belfast, with Colin Morgan leading the new cast as Stephen “Bo” Bowen alongside Madeleine Mantock as Beth, while Christian Cooke plays second engineer Johnny as a major technical attack threatens a Belfast-to-Liverpool passenger ferry.

Rupert Penry-Jones joins as Richard with Ian McElhinney playing Charlie, while Sally Lindsay appears as Lisa alongside Alexander Arnold as Feeny.

Lydia Page plays Lola with Christine Bottomley as Tanya, while Julie Dray takes on Ray alongside Pooky Quesnel as Sam.

The wider cast includes Jonathan Harden as Simon with Mickey Mason playing Damian, while Kevin Harvey appears as Tony alongside Cúán Hosty-Blaney as Liam.

Eileen O’Higgins plays Jo with Samuel Edward-Cook as Connor, while Emily Flain appears as Eabha alongside Tareq Al-Jeddal as Albie, and Sam Hoare plays Rusper.

There are familiar faces returning too, with Parth Thakerar reprising his role as Saj alongside Jonjo O’Neill as Hud, while Micah Balfour returns as Leon as the six-part story follows Johnny and Bo trying to understand what has happened aboard the ferry while keeping those around them safe.

We don’t have a release date yet, but Nightsleeper series two is officially heading to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.