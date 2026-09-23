Two familiar faces are reuniting for a new BBC comedy, and this time they’ll be heading into the Scottish countryside together.

The new show will follow a pair who probably wouldn’t choose each other as walking companions.

Mark Bonnar and Ashley Jensen will lead Rambling, a new 30-minute sitcom coming to BBC One, BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.

The pair previously appeared together in Catastrophe, but they’ll play very different characters here.

Bonnar stars as Gerry, a careful planner who likes to know exactly where he’s going, while Jensen plays Cat, whose approach is rather less organised.

Gerry is taking the walk to fulfil a promise to his brother, while Cat is travelling alone after her plans for a fresh start with a walking group didn’t quite work out.

As Gerry and Cat continue walking and talking, they discover they may have more in common than either expected.

The BBC describes Rambling as a feel-good Scottish sitcom about finding connection in unlikely places.

Bonnar says he’s “so thrilled” to be reunited with Jensen and describes the script as “beautifully written” and “very funny.”

Jensen says the story is “smart, honest” and funny, adding that she’s delighted to be working with Bonnar again.

Rambling is written by Iain Connell and Sharon Young, with Ollie Parsons directing. A broadcast date has yet to be announced.