Anna Friel Stars In Dark New Drama The Heights Based On Hit Novel

A bestselling thriller is making its way to our screens, and we’ve now got our first look at the new six-part adaptation.

The Heights follows one family whose seemingly settled London life begins to change when a new friendship causes growing concern at home.

Anna Friel leads the cast as Ellen, a working mum who is fiercely protective of her children.

ELLEN (ANNA FRIEL) & LUCAS (KIT REDDING). Credit: Channel 5

ELLEN (ANNA FRIEL). Credit: Channel 5

Things begin to unravel when her teenage son Lucas, played by newcomer Kit Redding, brings home his new friend Kieran.

Conrad Khan plays Kieran, whose influence over Lucas quickly worries Ellen as she watches her son begin to change.

When the family is later hit by a devastating event, Ellen becomes determined to uncover the truth, while secrets from the past slowly begin to emerge.

ELLEN (ANNA FRIEL) & KIERAN (CONRAD KHAN). Credit: Channel 5

KIERAN (CONRAD KHAN). Credit: Channel 5

The cast also includes Diarmuid Noyes as Ellen’s ex-husband Vic, with Stephen Tompkinson playing Ratcliffe.

Mark Stobbart appears as Justin, while Charis Agbonlahor takes on the role of Prisca.

Natasha Raphael and Yasmine Odofin are also joining the series, with Jolly Abraham playing DI Wilson.

LUCAS (KIT REDDING) & KIERAN (CONRAD KHAN). Credit: Channel 5

LUCAS (KIT REDDING) & JADE (YASMINE ODOFIN). Credit: Channel 5

ELLEN (ANNA FRIEL). Credit: Channel 5

Friel says she’s excited to work with the show’s creative team and hopes they will make something both “moving and entertaining.”

The Heights is based on Louise Candlish’s bestselling novel and will consist of six hour-long episodes.

It is coming soon to 5, with an exact launch date still to be announced.