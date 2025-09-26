Amber Davies replaces Dani Dyer on Strictly Come Dancing

Amber Davies is officially stepping into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.

The Love Island and West End star will join the line up to replace Dani Dyer, who had to quit this week due to an injury.

Amber will be hitting the dancefloor with pro partner Nikita Kuzmin in the first live show on Saturday night.

Dani Dyer had to withdraw after an ankle injury

Fans will see the pair perform a Waltz as Amber makes her big debut on the iconic dance night series.

Amber first found fame when she won Love Island in 2017, but since then she’s built a career far beyond reality TV.

She’s starred in hit West End productions like Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical and The Great Gatsby, as well as hosting her own podcast Call To Stage, where she interviews stars of the theatre world.

On screen, she’s appeared in CBBC’s Almost Never, presented the documentary Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5 which saw her meet Dolly Parton in Nashville, and even competed on Dancing on Ice.

Now, Amber is ready for a new challenge, and she’s not hiding her excitement about joining Strictly.

“This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life,” she said. “I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true. I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday night on BBC One.