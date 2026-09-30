Amandaland Announces New Christmas Special With A Huge Guest Star

One of the BBC’s biggest recent comedies is getting another festive outing, with a bumper hour-long episode of Amandaland now filming for Christmas 2026.

This time, an unexpected reunion is about to send Amanda into full party-planning mode.

Lucy Punch will return as Amanda, alongside Joanna Lumley and Philippa Dunne.

Cast of Amandaland at Christmas in 2025

Daisy Haggard is joining the show for the festive episode as Millie, an old school friend whose arrival quickly changes Amanda’s Christmas Eve plans.

After bumping into Millie, Amanda sees an opportunity to impress her old friend and potentially reconnect with her former social circle.

Her solution is to abandon the quiet family evening she had planned and throw a huge last-minute Christmas party instead.

There’s one rather big problem: Amanda only has 24 hours to organise everything.

With her ideal guests unavailable at such short notice, she’s forced to widen the invitation list as the clock ticks down, setting the stage for plenty of So-Ha chaos.

Lucy Punch said: “There’s mistletoe, cheese straws and a middle-aged wannabe sexy Santa. We are all delighted to be back again for an Amandaland Xmas Spesh!”

Samuel Anderson and Rochenda Sandall will return, alongside Ekow Quartey and Harriet Webb.

Cavan Clerkin, Rosie Cavaliero and the younger members of Amanda’s family are also back for the special.

The new episode follows Amandaland’s 2025 Christmas special, which reached 7.4 million viewers across 28 days.

The 2026 Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer ahead of the upcoming third series, with an exact festive broadcast date still to be announced.