A much-loved TV comfort watch is getting ready to take us back to the Dales, and the first look at the new run gives us a clear sign that big changes are coming.

All Creatures Great and Small will return to 5 this September for Series 7, with new images now shared ahead of the show’s next chapter.

This time, we are back in Darrowby in 1946, where Skeldale House is full again and the mood feels lighter as the team starts to look ahead.

L-R clockwise: Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot), Anna Madeley (Mrs Hall) exterior Skeldale House

Gaia Wise (Charlotte Beauvoir), Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon)

Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon), Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Russell Richardson (Mr Bushell)

James Herriot is set to face fresh change in his work as new ideas in vet care begin to take hold, but things get tense when another vet arrives nearby.

That new face is Granville Bennett, played by Caolan McCarthy, and he looks set to shake up the way things run in the village.

Nicholas Ralph is back as James Herriot, with Samuel West returning as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot and Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon.

L-R: Maimie McCoy (Dorothy), Samuel West (Siegfried Farnon)

Nicholas Ralph (James Herriot), Rachel Shenton (Helen Herriot), Thomas Riches (Jimmy Herriot), Isabella Ward (Rosie Herriot) exterior Geoff Hatfield’s Sweet Shop in Darrowby

We will also see Patricia Hodge back as Mrs Pumphrey, joined once again by Tricki, while Tony Pitts returns as Richard and Imogen Clawson is back as Jenny.

Maimie McCoy returns as Dorothy, Gaia Wise is back as Charlotte and Mollie Winnard will also return as Maggie.

Series 7 will have six episodes, plus a Christmas Special, so we have a full run and a festive visit to look forward to.

Callum Woodhouse (Tristan Farnon), Tricki

The show is based on the loved books by James Herriot and remains 5’s most successful drama series to date.

For anyone needing a catch-up before the new episodes land, Series 1 to 6 are now ready to stream on 5.

US fans will have to wait a bit longer, as MASTERPIECE on PBS will air Series 7 from January 17, 2027.

A firm UK start date has not been named yet, but with September now locked in, we should hear more very soon.