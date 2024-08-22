Adil Ray’s Lingo returns to ITV1 with new episodes

Exciting news for fans of the word game Lingo!

The show is set to return to ITV1 with brand new episodes this autumn.

Adil Ray, the show’s charismatic host, will be back at the helm, guiding contestants through the tense and thrilling rounds.

The new series kicks off on Monday, 2 September, at 3PM, and will continue to air every weekday on both ITV1 and ITVX.

Lingo with Adil Ray

Lingo pits three teams of two contestants against each other in a battle of words, where they must fill in the blanks and find hidden words.

As the game progresses, the prize money increases, but so does the risk. If a team fails to find the right word, their opponents have the chance to steal the prize.

The final round, known as the End Game, sees the last remaining pair try to double their winnings. However, if they stumble and can’t find the words, they could walk away with nothing.

Adil shared his excitement about the upcoming series, saying, “It has been a real pleasure to bring so much joy, shouting at the telly and homeschooling, to so many millions. Thank you to everyone for watching and to all the Lingo crew for being brilliant.”

Alongside the main series is a Celebrity Lingo spin-off, which recently aired during primetime weekends on ITV1.

The celebrity version was hosted by none other than RuPaul and featured an array of famous faces, including Joel and Hannah Dommett, Alan Halsall and Andy Whyment, Andi Peters and Laura Tobin, and many more.

If you’ve missed any episodes, you can catch up on both Lingo and Celebrity Lingo on ITVX.